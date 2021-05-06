Greenfield, Tapestry partner up for new sharps container initiative

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Health Department and Tapestry announced a new initiative to bring four additional sharps containers to the City of Greenfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new sharps container sites will be located at Green River Park, Energy Park, Hillside Park, and Greenfield Fire Station Parking Lot.

“We know that access to safe syringe disposal is essential for the well-being and safety of our communities. This collaboration with Greenfield Health Department allows us to increase access to safe, secure disposal in four areas throughout the City of Greenfield. Our hope for this initiative is to continue to provide education about safer syringe disposal and continue to see an increase in syringes being disposed of properly,” Tapestry CEO Cheryl Zoll said.

Misplaced sharp objects can also cause infections or injuries when they are not disposed of properly.

Tapestry currently offers mobile access and disposal through a delivery and pick-up service in the City of Greenfield. To arrange mobile services please call or text 413-221-7722 to coordinate directly with a member of Tapestry’s Harm Reduction team.

For more information contact the Greenfield Health Department at 413-772-1404 or visit www.greenfield-ma.gov.