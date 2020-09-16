Greenfield task force seeing increase in domestic violence-related calls

A close up of the hands of a young woman using a mobile phone

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Six months into the pandemic, the Greenfield Task Force Against Domestic Violence warns there has been a significant increase in calls for help.

Mary Kociela is the chairwoman and the Northwestern Massachusetts District Attorney. She says an abuser can use the pandemic to cut off the victim from their friends and family, people they may depend on when they are making the decision to leave their abusers.

Kociela says that’s why it’s so important that people know the resources that are available to them.

“It’s really been just a question of trying to make sure survivors in the community if they need help they know they can still get it and to not hesitate and get that help,” Kociela told 22News.

If you need help or know someone who needs help, you can call (413)-772-0806.

The hotline is free, confidential, and available 24 hours.