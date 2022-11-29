GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s real estate property tax rate for the fiscal year 2023 is now $2.67 less than the prior year’s tax rate. It stands at the rate of $19.65 per thousand of assessed value.

“This considerable drop in the tax rate is attributable to a variety of factors including increased property values, new growth, and $600,000 in ‘free cash’ reserves that I and the City Council felt should be used to reduce the property tax burden,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. “I want to thank Chief Assessor Randy Austin for finding an omission in a recap of property tax bills that allowed us to collect taxes owed by a utility company and reduce the burden for all city taxpayers.”

“A drop in the tax rate this sizable doesn’t happen every day. It’s thanks to prudent planning, fiscal discipline, and sticking to the budget,” said Austin. “The new lower rate will help to cushion significantly higher valuations. The average single-family tax bill will increase by $135– a 2.7% increase over last year, and well below the rate of inflation.”

A single tax rate for all four classes of property is to be maintained. Which are residential, commercial, industrial, and personal. According to Greenfield City Hall’s Communications Director, Aaron Kupec, “residential property accounts for 76% of taxable property in the city.”

In December, the new rate is to be issued on the third and fourth quarter tax bills.