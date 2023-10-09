GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Get ready to step back in time as the Greenfield Business Association and the City of Greenfield present the annual Vintage Days weekend celebration.

Embrace the nostalgic charm of Greenfield from Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15, as the town transforms into a retro haven, inviting everyone to immerse themselves in a bygone era.

Courtesy of City of Greenfield

The festivities promise a delightful trip down memory lane, offering retro-rad activities and unique experiences throughout downtown Greenfield. For those pondering on the best way to explore all that Greenfield has to offer, the old-school trolley is here to help. The vintage trolley will operate on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., guiding people through downtown Greenfield, hitting vintage shopping spots, historical landmarks, and excellent dining venues.

A highlight of the weekend is the Vintage Days Car Show, where classic and antique hot rods will make an appearance at Court Square on Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m., bringing a touch of the past to the present. The streets will come alive with sidewalk sales, offering a chance to grab clothing, books, vinyl, and more. Dive into history with ghostly history tours, engage in vintage lawn games, and uncover Greenfield’s rich industrial heritage. Don’t forget to shoot a round of pool with a vintage cocktail in hand or catch a $4 showing of Batman [1989] at the Greenfield Garden Cinema.

Hannah Rechtschaffen, Director of the Greenfield Business Association, expressed excitement for this year’s event. “Greenfield has great vintage finds all the time, from Innovintage to Whitney Hill – folks in Greenfield know where to look for things like classic vinyl and beautiful antiques,” she said. “We hope people from all over Franklin County and the lower valley will come to check it out. There’s a lot going on in Greenfield, and this is the perfect weekend to discover it.”

Several businesses and organizations are actively participating and adding to the vintage vibe with special offers and activities:

Adam’s Donuts – Donuts and coffee during Saturday’s vintage car show [On the Trolley Route]

Antique Revival – Tag sale and 20-50% discounts all weekend.

Dawn’s School of Dance – Hosting a lemonade stand on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. [On the Trolley Route]

Finch Gallery – Haunted Gallery on their second floor – 278 Main St. Ste 204

Franklin Community Co-Op – Old-fashioned flavors and music on Saturday from 12 – 1:30 p.m., free apple crisp and cider

Ghostly History Tours – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening, starting from the NEW Finch Gallery Location at 223 Main St.

Greenfield Garden Cinemas – $4 Throwback Movie Showings of 1989’s Batman (12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, 3:30 p.m.)

Greenfield Farmers Market – With some pop-up vintage vendors and the beautiful produce, home goods, and art that you can find EVERY Saturday outside of winter. 8 a.m. -12:30 p.m. [On the Trolley Route]

Greenfield Records – 10% off sales all weekend.

Hawks and Reed – The Johnny Memphis Band performs on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Hens and Chicks – Celebrating grand re-opening on Friday, 10/13, and Saturday, 10/14, with sales, raffle, and activities for kids throughout the weekend.

Historical Society of Greenfield – Lawn games and Open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, 10/14 [On the Trolley Route]

Innovintage Place – Sales up to 75% off, porch finds, raffle, pop-ups on Saturday, 10/14 and Sunday, 10/15 [On the Trolley Route]

Main Street Bar and Grille – Vintage cocktail menu throughout the weekend [On the Trolley Route]

Museum of Our Industrial Heritage – Open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, 10/14 [On the Trolley Route]

Roundabout Books – Outdoor used book sale, specials on vintage volumes, on Saturday, 10/14[On the Trolley Route]

The Hangar – Vintage cocktail menu and free rounds of pool [with purchase of food and drink]

Whitney Hill Antiques – Sales by booth all weekend [On the Trolley Route]

From sales on vintage volumes to curated vintage cocktail menus, the town will truly be living in a different era throughout the weekend. To make it convenient for all attendees, free parking will be available in the municipal lots on both Saturday, October 14, and Sunday, October 15. Furthermore, parking in the Olive Street parking garage will also be free on Saturday.

Grab your retro gear and join in the fun for a blast from the past in Greenfield!