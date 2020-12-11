Greenfield to administer about 600 COVID-19 tests for free next week

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield is teaming up with AMR and the Franklin Regional Council of Governments to offer free COVID-19 testing at Greenfield Community College.

Interim Health Director Jennifer Hoffman says they are preparing to give out about 600 tests on the 15 and 16.

“We are very excited that all these groups are coming together are working together to help keep Greenfield and Franklin County safe,” Hoffman told 22News.

No fee, no referral, and no symptoms are required to get a test, you just have to pre-register. The testing comes at a time when cases are rising in Greenfield.

“Since the Thanksgiving Holiday, we’ve seen a sharp increase in cases. Ten or more a day, which is quite significant,” said Hoffman.

Testing will happen in the Greenfield Community College parking lots from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 15th and from 1 to 6 p.m. on the 16th. The Director of Public Safety, Alex Wiltz, says this will be a test of what’s to come.

“Once we start doing vaccinations, a lot of that is also going to happen [at Greenfield Community College] so we can start to fine-tune everything,” said Wiltz.

The rise in cases is not just happening in Greenfield, but across the state. Governor Charlie Baker says he plans to expand testing in Franklin County.

“We’re very excited that we are going to have the opportunity to expand testing in Greenfield and Franklin County and we’re hoping to get everything together by the end of the year,” said Hoffman.

Click here to sign up for free testing.

