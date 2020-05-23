Greenfield to begin phase one of reopening Monday

Franklin County

by: Duncan MacLean

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield will begin phase one of reopening city buildings on Wednesday, May 27.

City Hall and the Department of Public Works will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Within City Hall, the Clerk’s, City Council, and Treasurer’s Offices will be open to the public.

The Mayor’s, Licensing, Assessors and Retirement offices will be appointment only.

In addition, Veterans Services will open from 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m. by appointment.

Strict guidelines, including mandatory face coverings, will be in place.

