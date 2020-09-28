Greenfield to display domestic violence awareness billboards for month of October

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to a new report by the Mayor’s Task Force Against Domestic Abuse, 93 percent of survey respondents in Greenfield say they would intervene or call 911 if they heard a domestic violence incident.

That data will be displayed on billboards for the month of October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The chair of the Mayor’s task force, Mary Kociela, told 22News they hope this will encourage others to intervene but only if it is safe for you and the victim.

“We hope that when other people in the community see that it was such a high percentage that they would say, ‘Oh yeah, I would intervene too if I saw something like that happening,'” said Kociela.

The task force will also put out posters listing local resources.

If you need help for domestic violence, you can call this hotline – 413-772-0806.