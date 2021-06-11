Greenfield to end state of emergency next week

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is ending its state of emergency next week.

It will come to an end on June 15, which is in sync with the Commonwealth lifting the state of emergency on the same day.

This means that masks will only be required for people who are not fully vaccinated.

City Hall will also operate under new hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city’s health department will publish a weekly report on the status of the coronavirus in Greenfield instead of issuing a new one every day.