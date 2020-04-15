1  of  5
Greenfield to provide free internet access to low-income students for rest of school year

Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield is providing free internet to low income families of Greenfield Public School students for the rest of the school year.

The program is for qualifying low-income greenfield resident students to support their online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s developed by the city, Greenfield Community Energy and Technology, Greenfield Public School and the Education Foundation.

Qualifying families will get free wifi installation, free access throughout the rest of the school year, and then $10 a month wifi after the school year is over.

To qualify, students’ families have to be participating in at least one of the following assistance programs:

  • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
  • Medicaid
  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
  • Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)
  • Veterans Pension or Survivors Pension
  • Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) General Assistance
  • Tribally-Administered Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
  • Tribal head Start
  • Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

The program is available for both elementary and secondary education students who’s devices need access to wifi to learn remotely.

The program is active now and any families looking to participate should go to the GCET website or call 413-775-6400 to see if they qualify.

