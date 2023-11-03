GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning December 1, parking fees at the Olive Street Parking Garage in Greenfield will be reduced.

According to a news release from the City of Greenfield, the reduction came after a recent parking study of the downtown area found that the garage was underutilized. During the study, the garage never reached 50% usage. Recommendations from the report included reducing the cost of parking and matching the parking hours with other downtown parking.

Below are the changes beginning on Friday, December 1, 2023:

The cost to park in the Olive Street Garage will be reduced to $0.40/ hour. Payment will be required 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Parking will now be free at all other times in the garage. Previously, the cost to park in the garage was $1.00/ hour during the day, $0.25/ hour in the evening and $0.25/hour on weekends, 7 days a week. The first hour of parking will continue to be free.

The fourth floor of the garage (roof) will now be free to park during the spring, summer and fall. The fourth floor is closed December 1, 2023 – April 1, 2024 due to winter conditions.

Payment will continue to only be accepted via the Passport parking app. The Passport app can be used citywide to pay for parking on Main Street and in municipal parking lots. Passport can be downloaded at https://www.passportparking.com/. There will no longer be an access gate upon entering the garage.

Monthly parking permits will continue to be available for $35. Permits can be used during paid parking hours (Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to park throughout the garage. No permits or payments are required after 5:00 p.m. Permit information is available at greenfield-ma.gov.

The City is hoping that these changes will bring more people to the downtown district.