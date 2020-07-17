Greenfield to reinstate plastic bag ban

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield has reinstated its ban on single use plastic bags.

The ban was temporarily put on hold back in March when the state prohibited the use of reusable bags during the peak months of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the state rescinded their ban on reusable bags last week.

The Greenfield Mayor’s Office said businesses in the city now have a 30 day grace period to use the remainder of their plastic bags. After August 17th, businesses will need to contact the Department of Health to apply for a waiver.