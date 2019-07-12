Greenfield to take part in Lights for Liberty protests

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Lights for Liberty rallies will be taking place all over the U.S. on Friday to protest, what they’re calling, inhumane conditions at immigrant camps and detention centers.

Greenfield will be part of the more than 500 groups holding Lights for Liberty events across the country.

This comes after the federal administration announced that new immigration raids will begin on Sunday.

Friday’s rally will take place outside the Franklin County House of Corrections, where 31 undocumented immigrants are currently being held in detention under a long-standing contract with Immigrant and Customs Enforcement.

At least 24 immigrants have died in ICE custody since January 2017.

President Donald Trump has pushed back against reports of poor conditions.

The rally will be held at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a candlelight vigil, at the Greenfield Town Common.