GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Triathlon will kick off at 8:00 a.m. Sunday at Nash’s Mill Road.

Nearly 200 people from across the country have registered to participate in the Greenfield Triathlon. The race start will begin on the beach in front of the footbridge at Green River Swimming and Recreation Area. Racers will swim 0.63 miles in the Green River followed by a 30.28-mile bike loop around Nash’s Mill Road, Leyden Road, Eunice Williams Drive, Green River Road, Colrain Road, and back onto Nash’s Mill Road.

Athletes will lastly run 6.5 miles starting on Nash’s Mill Road onto Plain Road, Greenfield Road until the turnaround at the top of Eunice Williams, following Green River Road, onto Colrain Road, and the finishing line on Nash’s Mill Road.

Participants can also compete in the triathlon along a shorter track, 0.31 miles of swimming, 15.14 miles of biking, and a 3.08-mile run.

Roads will be closed to traffic on two roads, Nash’s Mill Road and Eunice Williams Road from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Greenfield Recreation Department to support programs and events for families within the community. If you are interested in volunteering for the event, contact Recreation Director Christy Moore at christy.moore@greenfield-ma.gov.

“Each year, I’m amazed at the strength and determination of our tri-athletes as they conquer each leg of the race in an effort to cross the finish line. Spectators are always welcome to witness this inspiring event,” said Greenfield Recreation Department Director Christy Moore.