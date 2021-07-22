Greenfield unveils sign for new library

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield is moving forward with plans to establish a brand new public library, unveiling the sign for the new public building.

A ceremony was held Thursday morning on Main Street for the unveiling of the new library’s sign. The ceremony did draw protesters, due to discrepancies over funding for the project. The current library was built more than 200 years ago, and lacks many of the characteristics found in modern libraries. Supporters believe the new library will bring more opportunities for community engagement.

President of the Greenfield Library Foundation, Jeanne Canteen said to 22News: “The new library is going to have half of one floor devoted to kids. So there’s a place for kids to go and spend time and read while they’re there and read with their parents while they’re there. We don’t have any of that right now.”

The establishment of the new library has been in the works for 10 years, and comes as a result of nearly 2-million-dollars raised through the Greenfield Library Foundation.