Greenfield voters have mixed feelings about new library

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Elections are coming up and there’s an ongoing debate in Greenfield about what to do with the city’s library.

The state endorsed a $9.4 million grant for the city to build a new library, but some people in the city have mixed feelings. On November 5, Greenfield residents will vote on whether to build a brand new library.

The current library was built in the 1800s as a home and converted to a library in 1909. It was evaluated and certain areas are not ADA compliant.

The new library would be up to code and much larger. But some residents like councilor Verne Sund worry about how a new library would impact taxpayers on fixed incomes.

Corky Miller told 22News a new library is needed to accommodate handicap accessibility.

“I think it’s a great idea. I think we need it. It’s not easily accessible for people who are handicap, it is very small,” said Miller.

Mayor Bill Martin told 22News he’s also in favor of building a new library on the city-owned land on Main street. The city would pay $8.6 million to renovate the current library or $8 million for a brand new one.

The vote to approve of building a new library is on the ballot on November 5.