Greenfield Winter Carnival kicks off with Parade of Lights downtown

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The annual Greenfield Winter Carnival began Friday.

The Greenfield Winter Carnival began all the way back in 1922 and residents told 22News it has happened joyfully in all sorts of winter weather so this weekend’s temperatures won’t ruin the fun.

On the first day of the carnival, ice sculptures were all around Main Street designing statues to be judged at the end of the carnival. Despite the winter-themed carnival, the predicted temperatures for the weekend are supposed to be almost spring-like.

One sculptor said the weather doesn’t impact them too much.

“Usually the ice holds up pretty well if it doesn’t rain. But if it rains and warms, it tends to melt it more quickly,” Peter Vachina told 22News. “We can’t control the weather but we can still have a good time for the winter carnival.”

Greenfield Public Library also kicked off their festivities Friday. They offered hot chocolate and board games for people to stay occupied as a way to escape the cold.

The Parade of Lights will make its way around downtown Friday evening and the carnival continues all weekend long around the city.

