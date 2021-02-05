Greenfield Winter Carnival officially underway

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In its 99th year, Greenfield Winter Carnival looks different. Events were brought online and barriers surrounded ice sculptors while they worked.

Nathan Peterson was one of those sculptors. Working with a chainsaw and a chisel, he chipped away at his masterpiece.

“I was excited. I’m so glad that we can make showing and do something for the community,” he told 22News.

Christy Moore has been planning Winter Carnival. The theme this year: ICEolation. She said it’s been about finding ways to adapt the traditions for the weekend-long event, like the cardboard sled contest.

“We obviously can’t be together on the hill but we’ve asked people to send submissions, videos, and pictures and we have a handful of people who can vote on their favorite,” she said.

When the sun sets, the lights come on, illuminating their works of art.

“I wanted to do something fun. We kind of need that,” said Robert Markey, the artist behind the icy frog prince. Robert told 22News he was glad to hear the ice sculpting competition was happening this year.

“The other ones were canceled,” he said. “When I got the email from Greenfield saying “would you like to do the sculpture?” I was like ‘yes.'”

While winter carnival 2021 is just starting, Christy said she’s already thinking ahead.

“Monday we want to start thinking about next year with 100 years,” she said.

Winter Carnival runs through Sunday. Click here for events happening throughout the weekend.