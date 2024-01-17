GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Winter Carnival, a beloved tradition celebrating its 102nd anniversary, is set to enchant the community from February 2 to February 4.

With the theme “Season Switch-Up,” this year’s festivities will transform winter into a summer beach celebration, embracing both modern activities and the rich history of the carnival.

Courtesy of City of Greenfield

Kicking off on Friday, February 2, the downtown area will host live ice carvings by talented artists, with illuminated sculptures displayed throughout the weekend. The torch lighting on The Common at 4 p.m. will officially signal the commencement of the carnival, followed by the “Meltdown at Mesa” outdoor beach bash with an ice bar. Downtown Defrost on Court Square, featuring fire dance performances and fire barrels, promises to add warmth to the winter night.

The highlight of the evening will be the annual Parade of Lights, where illuminated vehicles will traverse from Newton School to Beacon Field, followed by a spectacular fireworks display. Various activities, including a hot chocolate and board game social at the library, will also contribute to the festive atmosphere.

Saturday, February 3, will be packed with events, including a virtual puzzle contest, family activities at 20 Sanderson Street, a family dance lesson, cribbage tournament, Mad Science Fire and Ice Show, and more. The day will conclude with a Glow Party at the Greenfield Middle School, featuring a DJ and an LED dancing party robot.

The celebration continues on Sunday, February 4, starting with the “Donuts with Olaf” fundraiser at Adams Donuts and a free showing of “Smallfoot” at the Garden Cinema. Outdoor activities at Beacon Field will include sledding, ice skating, snow castle building, snow volleyball, and a vintage snowmobile show. The K-9 Keg Pull, cardboard sled race, and various competitions will offer entertainment for all ages.

Beacon Field will also host a vintage snowmobile show and rides, and the popular K-9 Keg Pull will make a return. The cardboard sled race, a highlight of creativity, will award prizes for the fastest, most creative, zaniest, and best crash in youth, group, and adult categories.

Throughout the weekend, participants can enjoy events like Find the Golden Carrot, a poetry walk, Sour Fest at Four Phantoms Brewing, and a special menu with a coloring contest at Main Street Bar & Grille.

Most events are free, with some activities requiring a fee or suggested donation. Detailed information and registration forms are available on the Winter Carnival website.

The Greenfield Winter Carnival promises a vibrant and entertaining weekend, showcasing the community’s spirit and celebrating both its past and present. For more information, contact the Greenfield Recreation Department at (413) 772-1553 or visit their website.