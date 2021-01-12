Greenfield winter carnival will be online this year

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Recreation will host their annual winter carnival online since the in-person event had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

The event will begin on February 5 and end on February 7. It will host nine different activities that can all be done in a socially distant way or completely online.

The events are:

Virtual 4 Mile Sleigh Bell Run – You can virtually sign up to register and make your own route around your neighborhood.

– You can virtually sign up to register and make your own route around your neighborhood. Paper Snowflake Contest – Drop off your unique paper snowflake to the Greenfield Recreation Department by February 3.

– Drop off your unique paper snowflake to the Greenfield Recreation Department by February 3. Keeping in Keg Pull Shape Photo Contest – Submit a photo of your K9 Keg Pull training to the Greenfield Recreation’s Facebook Photo contest.

– Submit a photo of your K9 Keg Pull training to the Greenfield Recreation’s Facebook Photo contest. Find the Golden Carrot – 10 golden carrots will be hidden across the city. Find them all and take a picture, then send them to the Greenfield Recreation’s Facebook page.

– 10 golden carrots will be hidden across the city. Find them all and take a picture, then send them to the Greenfield Recreation’s Facebook page. Virtual Cardboard Sled Design Contest – Create your own sled out of cardboard and submit a photo.

– Create your own sled out of cardboard and submit a photo. Downtown Ice Carvings – Ice sculptures will still be carved in downtown Greenfield. Walk around the city to see them all.

– Ice sculptures will still be carved in downtown Greenfield. Walk around the city to see them all. Virtual Jigsaw Puzzle Contest – Compete to finish a 550 piece puzzle inside your home via Zoom.

– Compete to finish a 550 piece puzzle inside your home via Zoom. Warm Hugs Crafting Kit – Pick up crafting kits at the Recreation Department.

– Pick up crafting kits at the Recreation Department. Adams Donuts with Olaf – Olaf will drop off donuts right to your car!

For more information on rules and registration for each event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1119534711809849/.