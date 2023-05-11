SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield woman has died following a single car crash on the Mohawk Trail Friday evening.

Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel told 22News 65-year-old Donna Woodcock of Greenfield died on Monday at Baystate Medical Center. Both her parents, 92-year-old Courtney and 87-year-old Barbara, were passengers in the car and were also injured. They were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for their injuries.

The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. near the intersection of Dragon Hill Road on Route 2. The crash happened on the same day as Donna’s birthday.

Police from Shelburne, State and the DA’s office are still investigating the crash. According to the Kostanski Funeral Home, Donna was the former Greenfield High School teacher, athletic director and administrator.