Greenfield YMCA prepare for 11th annual free store

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers have less than 24 hours to transform the Greenfield YMCA gym, to a full store for the free event.

On Wednesday, the Greenfield YMCA gym will go from looking like a typical recreational center gym to a full clothing store.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of joy to in seeing people go away with something that they really needed,” YMCA free store Outreach Coordinator, Terry Ruggles told 22News.

The free store event started 11-years-ago after 21 people became homeless following a fire. Now it’s a community event where anyone can come and get free clothing.

“The people we see they’re going to range from moms with toddlers, to old folks with canes and walkers. Generally, people who may be down on their luck for a period of time,” Ruggles said.

Over 70 volunteers help unpack and sort hundreds of bags. The event typically sees 700 to 800 people throughout the two days that the store is open. The free store has over 10,000 items that people from all around Franklin County donate. Unpacking all of them can be stressful.

“It’s an incredible amount of pressure. When it gets to be 10 o’clock or 11 o’clock and we still have 100 bags or 125 bags left, it’s like let’s go, folks!” Paul Jablon, a yearly volunteer for the free store told 22News.

It takes less than two weeks for the YMCA to collect all the items. They try to set up the gym so it looks as similar to a store as possible.