Greenfield YMCA’s free clothing store opens for 11th year

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people lined up outside of the Greenfield YMCA Wednesday afternoon before the free clothing store opened.

The store was opened from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., Wednesday. They had 10,000 items throughout the store, including shoes, bedding, and clothing for children.

The store’s outreach coordinator told 22News they saw over 300 people as of 3 p.m. Kimberly Gardener of Greenfield went to the store to get clothes for her family.

She told 22News the event is a great way to help those less fortunate, “I was there because needed some extra clothing that isn’t really in my budget right now. I think it’s important for people to have access to clothes.”

The free store started 11-years-ago after a fire in Greenfield left 21 people homeless. Since then, the store regularly sees 700 to 800 people throughout the two days it’s open.

Organizers say the event is what sets the YMCA apart from just a place to workout. The store opens again Thursday morning, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.