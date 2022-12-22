GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– One local bank is showing support for their communities by providing funds to support Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden county residents in need of fuel assistance.

The Greenfield Cooperative Bank is donating $20,000 to to Community Action Pioneer Valley’s Fuel Assistance Program and $10,000 to the Valley Opportunity Council Fuel Assistance Program. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, helps eligible households challenged by the high cost of home heating fuel pay a portion of their winter heating bills.

Community Action’s Executive Director, Clare Higgins said, “As the nights have gotten colder, our applications for assistance have dramatically increased. While Community Action Pioneer Valley’s Fuel Assistance Program meets the needs of thousands of households, some seniors, veterans, and families need more help. Because of the incredible generosity of Greenfield Cooperative Bank, Community Action will be able to help even more of our neighbors and friends stay warm this winter. We are very grateful.”

“This year, more than ever, people are struggling to make ends meet. The high cost of electric and heat is really straining families already stretched budgets,” said Executive Director, Steve Huntley. “This donation will help families stay warm all winter as we will see the temperatures continue to drop.”

Massachusetts residents whose income may be above the LIHEAP level can also apply to the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, a fuel assistance program through the Salvation Army.