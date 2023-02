GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–Greenfield Mayor Roxanne Wedegartner will be delivering her State of the City address on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 6:30pm.

She will be joined by City Council President Daniel Guin who will also offer remarks after the Mayor.

The speech will be held at the John Zon Community Center, 35 Pleasant Street in Greenfield, and is open to the public. People can also watch it LIVE on Greenfield Community Television (Channel 17) or on the station’s website.