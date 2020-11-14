Greenfield’s 2021 parking permits will be available in December

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Annual parking permits for Greenfield’s 2021 calendar year will go on sale “on or about” December 1.

This year, the city is offering a single, annual permit for all municipal parking lots. Permits purchased after January 1, 2021 will be prorated by full months, the city said.

The cost is $350 for the year. The permits are valid in areas marked for “Permit Parking” in the following locations:

Chapman/Davis Street Lot

Ames Street Lot

Pleasant Street Lot

Legion Lot

Miles Street Lot

Town Hall Lot

Marked areas of Franklin, Church, Park, and Congress Street

Due to construction projects, the following permit parking locations will be taken out of rotation at some point in 2021, but may be available for the early part of the year:

Hope Street Lot

Fire Station Lot

Marked areas of Prospect Street will change to “Resident Only”

The Olive Street Parking Garage will also offer monthly parking permits, at $35 per month.

You can purchase a permit on the towns website or buy online or in person at City Hall.