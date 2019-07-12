Greenfield’s Annual Green River Festival

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Green River Festival is being held this weekend at Greenfield Community College. The 33rd annual Green River Festival kicks off Friday with music, food, activities and hot air balloons.
The festival that started back in 1986 features three nights of music, local food, beer and wine, and a handmade craft fair.
FRIDAY JULY 12
- Lucinda Williams
- Parsonsfield
- Heather Maloney
- Upstate
- Ladama
- Lakou Mizik
- Mtali Shaka Banda
SATURDAY JULY 13
- The Wood Brothers
- Tyler Childers
- Angelique Kidjo
- Low Cut Connie
- Samantha Fish
- The Suitcase Junket
- Red Baraat
- Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward
- Session Americana
- Home Body
- The Stone Coyotes
- Ali McGuirk
- Sean McConnell
- Lowdown Brass Band
- Mamma’s Marmalade
- Pamela Means
- Spanglish Fly
SUNDAY JULY 14
- The Devil Makes Three
- Rhiannon Giddens
- The Record Company
- The Suffers
- Mipso
- Eilen Jewell
- Cedric Burnside
- Fantastic Negrito
- Philip B. Price
- The Gaslight Tinkers
- The East Pointers
- Mapache