Greenfield’s Annual Green River Festival

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Green River Festival is being held this weekend at Greenfield Community College. The 33rd annual Green River Festival kicks off Friday with music, food, activities and hot air balloons.

The festival that started back in 1986 features three nights of music, local food, beer and wine, and a handmade craft fair.

FRIDAY JULY 12

Lucinda Williams

Parsonsfield

Heather Maloney

Upstate

Ladama

Lakou Mizik

Mtali Shaka Banda

SATURDAY JULY 13

The Wood Brothers

Tyler Childers

Angelique Kidjo

Low Cut Connie

Samantha Fish

The Suitcase Junket

Red Baraat

Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward

Session Americana

Home Body

The Stone Coyotes

Ali McGuirk

Sean McConnell

Lowdown Brass Band

Mamma’s Marmalade

Pamela Means

Spanglish Fly

SUNDAY JULY 14

The Devil Makes Three

Rhiannon Giddens

The Record Company

The Suffers

Mipso

Eilen Jewell

Cedric Burnside

Fantastic Negrito

Philip B. Price

The Gaslight Tinkers

The East Pointers

Mapache