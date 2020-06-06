Greenfield’s Black Lives Matter protestors rally for end to police brutality in America

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace” has been echoing in cities across the U.S. after the world witnessed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin press his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

His death sparked protests all over the world, and Avery Jacobs, a resident in Greenfield told 22News that the death of Floyd shook him to his core.

“When I saw that video I honestly cried. I cried for 15 minutes I really couldn’t stand to watch another black man be in that position,” said Jacobs.

Protesters began at Town Common and then took to the streets in downtown. They held signs with phrases like “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for George.” Some took a knee at the intersection of Main Street and Bank Row.

All of the protesters who filled the intersection on Main Street to express their frustration over Floyd’s Death and all-black Americans who have been victims of police brutality. Police blocked off the road to ensure they could protest peacefully and do it safely.

Allen Harris of Shelburne Falls also told 22Newss that local protestors aren’t going to put up with police brutality any longer.

“Looks we’re not going to put up with it. I’m not going to put up with it, these people won’t put up with it. And we are going to keep going until we get some real action,” said Harris.

Fellow Franklin County protestor, Dillon Dudek added that now is a time for a change in America.

Dudek told 22News, “Its time for a change, and I want my kids to look at me and realize that I stood for the people that are oppressed in their time of need.”

More than a thousand people participated in Greenfield’s protest. They ended at the police station, however it remained peaceful and there were no incidents.