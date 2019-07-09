Greenfield’s Garden Cinemas receives extension to make accessibility changes

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Garden Cinemas in Greenfield has received an extension to make changes to its chairlift.

After the fear of having to close, the Garden Cinemas will be open until at least next year while improvements are made.

The Garden Cinemas in Greenfield has received an extension after facing potential closure in June due to an accessibility concern. That concern involves a chairlift.

It was installed in the 1980s and it’s not up to code with the Commission on Disability Access in Greenfield.

After a meeting with the state Architectural Access Board, the downtown movie theater has until January 15, to purchase and install a new chairlift. Owner George Gohl told 22News they are already seeking grants to pay for the new chairlift.

“We are moving forward, we already have one estimate,” said Gohl. “We need two more estimates to qualify for the community block grant which the city of Greenfield is making available to pay for this chairlift.”

Originally, the board ruled Garden Cinemas had until July 18 to comply or face $1,000 a day in fines. The owners requested an extension in late June and the board approved the extension on July 1.

The Garden Cinemas is the only movie theater in Franklin County and closing it would mean limited places to catch a movie.

“If we close, you are only going to have the drive in to go to on the weekends and they are only open seasonal as they are only open from May to September and then there will be no movie theater in Greenfield,” Gohl told 22News.

Both the board and the commission have been working with the owners of the theater to make the necessary changes. The theater is hoping the project will be done by the fall.