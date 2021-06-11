Greenfield’s Historical Society to remain closed to visitors this year

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While libraries, concert venues, and movie theaters are going back to normal, the Historical Society of Greenfield is remaining closed to visitors for the rest of this year.

The secretary at the Historical Society said they are looking forward to coming back more than anyone else. But a lot of the decisions had to be made when the pandemic was at its worst.

Usually, this time of year the building would be open, with the season ending in October. They’ve been closed since the pandemic started, however, keeping it closed off because they don’t have enough volunteer staff to do the cleaning necessary.

As well as the budget.

But they’re still finding ways to bring local historic context to these unprecedented times.

“We’re all living now with a sense of having experienced historic times and so we look at things differently and that’s part of our job as a museum is caring for the past in service of the present so we can make more informed choices going forward,” said Meguey Baker, secretary.

They will be allowing researcher into the building by appointment only.

Meantime they’ll be working to make it more accessible like widening the doorways and adding a ramp.

In case you are wondering what they’re collecting to help show future generations what it was like to survive this pandemic in Greenfield, they’re adding a roll of toilet paper bought in town.