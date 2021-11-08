Greenfield’s indoor mask mandate ends

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s indoor mask mandate is officially lifted Monday.

Mayor Wedegartner said after reviewing case loads in Greenfield, it’s time to remove the mask mandate. The mask mandate for the City of Greenfield was put in place on September 20th and will still be required in municipal buildings. Local businesses can enforce their own mask requirements. The downgrade does not affect the public school mask mandate put in place by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

“People should continue to their wear masks by their own choice when they’re in public places, where they can’t socially distance or don’t know the vaccination status of the people they’re among,” said Wedegartner.

There are 64% of Greenfield residents that are fully vaccinated. Mayor Wedegartner is urging the public to respect those who opt to wear masks in public. “I also encourage you to continue wearing your masks if you feel it is in your best interest, especially indoors in venues where you are unsure of people’s vaccination status and you cannot easily socially distance yourself. Mask wearing not only protects you, but it protects others. Remember, many children are still unvaccinated.”

According to the Greenfield Health Department, there are currently 11 COVID-19 cases in the city as of November 5, with a total of 10 cases in November thus far and a total of 1,109 cumulative cases.

Testing for COVID-19 is located at the East Building at Greenfield Community College during the following times:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Thursday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Greenfield area vaccine clinics: