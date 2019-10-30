Greenfield’s online dashboard to help future city planning

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield is creating online dashboards to track the energy efficiency and condition of each municipal building.

The dashboards are a proactive tool that will allow residents and the city to see what needs to be done to improve city buildings. Eighteen municipal buildings will be on the dashboard.

The dashboards will display information on building construction, energy usage, age and condition of operating systems, as well as capital projects. The information will be updated annually. Greenfield’s director of energy and sustainability told 22News, the dashboard project is exciting for the city.

“It’s the first time that we’ve really made an effort to put all the information into one place so that we can really know the condition and status of projects on every building and plan for what we need to do in the future or know what’s been done in the past,” Carole Collins said.

Collins told 22News by seeing what needs to be done before something breaks, the city can apply for grants and assistance further in advance for upgrade projects.

The Energy and Sustainability Department created the dashboards themselves with Excel. The dashboards go up on the city’s website on November 15.