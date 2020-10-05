GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Effective Monday, lower risk communities are permitted to move into Step II of Phase III of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan. The City of Greenfield implemented the new guidelines for businesses as it moves to Step II.

According to Chief of Staff to the Mayor Dani Letourneau, Greenfield is currently yellow and is defined as a “Lower Risk Community”. If Greenfield moves to red, or if it is no longer defined as a

“Lower Risk Community” Greenfield will move back and the changes will be rescinded.

With the new order, indoor performance and outdoor venues will open with 50 percent capacity and a maximum of 250 people. Movie theaters, museums, and gyms can also operate under those guidelines. Roller rinks and laser tag can also open with a capacity of 50 percent and fitting rooms will also be available.

The following changes are permitted under the Massachusetts Reopening Plan:

Indoor performance venues will be permitted to open with 50% capacity, excluding employees, with some restrictions.

Outdoor performance venue capacity will increase to 50%, excluding employees, with some restrictions.

Fitting rooms will be permitted to open in all types of retail stores, with proper hygiene protocols in place.

Gyms, museums, libraries and driving/flight schools will also be permitted to increase their capacity to 50%.

For arcades and indoor and outdoor recreation businesses, additional Step II activities like trampolines, obstacle courses, roller rinks and laser tag will also be permitted to open and capacity will increase to 50%.

The Greenfield Health Department must be notified at least 1 week before an outdoor event of more than 50 people are anticipated. The notification must include, at minimum, the location and time of the planned event, the name and contact information of the event organizer, the number of anticipated attendees, and other information as requested at that time.

According to Mayor Wedegartner, “I urge everyone in Greenfield to remain cautious and careful – we still need to be doing everything we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Greenfield. This includes wearing a mask, watching your distance, and washing your hands often.” Mayor Wedegartner continued, “I want to be clear that we are watching the numbers and trends very, very carefully and I am prepared to take the necessary steps to help protect Greenfield residents should the need arise.”

The city is reminding residents to stay vigilant and continue to follow the guidelines from the CDC and Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Practice Social Distancing

Wash your hands

Wear a face covering

Stay home and contact your health care provider if you feel sick

Insist your families, your business patrons and your visitors do the same

“Especially now during flu season as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important to be diligent by wearing your mask, washing your hands, and being mindful of social distancing,” stated COVID-19 Greenfield Health Department liaison, Jennifer Hoffman.

The City of Greenfield reports as of Monday, there are total of 229 cases of confirmed COVID-19, 68 deaths and 236 people who have recovered.