Greenfield’s Pop-up Library makes appearance at Winter Farmers Market

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Winter Farmers’ Market featured a unique booth Saturday.

The Greenfield Public Library set up a pop-up library at the market, hoping to connect and share books with people who may not wander into their building on a regular basis.

Misha Storm, an employee of Greenfield Public Library explained that face-to-face interaction provides an opportunity to answer questions about library policy as well as the books they hold so dear.

Storm told 22News, “They feel comfortable enough to ask us things that maybe they wouldn’t feel as comfortable asking at the front desk of the library when we are working in a more formal setting.”

The market isn’t the only place you can catch the pop-up library. They will return in the first week of February and March before taking the operation to Greenfield High School in April.

They even have plans to pop-up at a community pool over the summer.