Greenfield’s Safe City Ordinance returns

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s Safe City Ordinance is back and will be voted on next week.

This week a City Council subcommittee voted to approve the Safe City Ordinance, which had been voted down by the full council in a 6-to-4 vote in 2017.

Greenfield City Councilor Karen “Rudy” Renaud proposed the bill — again — affirming that “Greenfield is a welcoming city.” It prohibits city officials from asking about a person’s immigration status or to take law enforcement action against someone.

The five-member Appointments and Ordinances Subcommittee had three ‘yes’ votes, one ‘no’ vote and a single abstained vote — declining to vote either for or against the ordinance.

In a statement to 22News, Greenfield City Councilor Shiela Gilmour said:

“It’s more important than ever that Greenfield pass the Safe City ordinance. The border crisis has only gotten worse with time and now we see an administration that is tearing families apart and holding children in dangerous, inhumane conditions simply for seeking asylum.”

The full council will vote on the Safe City Ordinance next Wednesday, July 17.