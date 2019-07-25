Greenfield’s Safe City Ordinance to be reconsidered in August

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield City Council recently approved a “Safe City” ordinance.

On July 17, the full council voted 10-to-3 to approve a Safe City ordinance. It will now be reconsidered in August. Greenfield City Councilor Karen “Rudy” Renaud proposed that Greenfield officially become “a welcoming city.”

A Safe City Ordinance prohibits city officials from asking about a person’s immigration status or to take law enforcement action against someone. The full council had rejected it two years ago.

The council approved it on July 17, and two days later, Precinct 1 City Councilor Verne Sund, who had voted in favor of the ordinance, submitted a motion for reconsideration, acknowledging that adopting a “welcoming city” ordinance could result in a possible loss of federal funds for veterans.

Ten voters signed a petition to protest the vote, asking the council to overturn its decision.

Councilor Renaud issued a statement saying:

While I’m not in favor of putting anyone’s civil rights up to a city wide vote, I think we should honor the process. Greenfield City Councilor Karen “Rudy” Renaud

The motion for reconsideration will be addressed on August 21 at the John Zon Community Center on Pleasant Street.