Greenfield’s Village Pizza celebrates 60 years

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Village Pizza has been serving the people of Greenfield for 60 years, and tonight they celebrated their success.

The event was all about celebrating those who have been there for this family-run business for the last six decades. Chris Balis is the second-generation owner and 22News spoke with him about what 60 years means to him.

“It feels fantastic. It feels like a huge accomplishment and the accomplishment is not ours. It’s the community and the great people of this country, the whole country. It’s awesome,” Balis said.

This event did not just celebrate 60 years of this establishment, but it also brought together local business owners and raised money for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and Shriners.