GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County’s YMCA in Greenfield opened its free clothing store for the first time post-COVID.

The annual tradition hasn’t taken place in the last few years but it is back at the Y to benefit those in need in Franklin County. Dozens of racks and tables of clothing in all sizes and for people young and old were on display in the basketball gym on the second floor of the Franklin County YMCA.

Hundreds of people donated clothing, shoes, accessories, and more to create a day that is of much need to many in Franklin County. Everything was free, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. nearly 1,000 people showed up at the YMCA to take home necessities.

Susan Holmquist, exercise trainer and volunteer at YMCA’s clothing store told 22News, “This is part of our social responsibility here at the YMCA and we all feel strongly, those of us at that volunteer, that we want to be able to do this and offer it to the community.”

Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the YMCA’s free clothing store is helping out more people than ever.

“We’ve had a lot of families come in today and that’s what we want we want everything to be taken and anything that’s left over, that’s donated,” said Susan Holmquist.

Now that COVID cases are slowing down, the YMCA is looking forward to continuing the free clothing store every year.