Groundbreaking set for Thursday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – the City of Greenfield will hold a ground breaking for the new Greenfield Public Library Thursday.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and will take place at the site of the new Greenfield Public Library, currently the City Parking Lot at 426 Main Street in Greenfield. The event will include remarks from Mayor Roxann Wedegartner, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, Greenfield Public Library Board of Trustees, and the Greenfield Public Library Building Committee.

“We are breaking ground in Greenfield in 2021 – the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance, and the dedication of folks who have been committed to this project since day one. We are also building an extraordinary city asset to be enjoyed by everyone for the next century or more. I’m thankful for everyone responsible for helping to get us here today.” Mayor Roxann Wedegartner | Greenfield

Parking in the City Parking Lot, located at 426 Main Street, will be closed for this event starting at 6 a.m.