Growing need for improving food security at food banks in Franklin County

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A call is being put out by the Franklin County Hunger Task Force, asking for support for a number of local food programs as we head into the holiday season.

With a growing need for food programs since the pandemic, those food programs are asking for your help to meet that need.

“The real way to help organizations at this point is to financially donate to our cause and that will go towards operating expenses which trickles down to the on the ground impact,” said Rachel Berggren, Executive Director of the Franklin County Community Meals Program.

If you’d like to donate or find a list of other food banks looking for support this holiday season visit the Franklin County Hunger Task Force website.

22News was there as they cooked up Thursday’s free holiday meal, meatloaf and potatoes at the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Northfield, one of their new sites to meet the demand.

Rachel said an example of this growing need can be found at their site in Turners Falls. Before the pandemic they served 50 people a week, now it’s up to 150. They’re hoping to raise $50,000 by the end of the year and they’re halfway there.