HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – ServiceNet’s Prospect Meadow Farm in Hatfield held a ceremonial groundbreaking following a nearly $600,000 state grant to the farm.

The money will go towards improvements to the farm, which employs and empowers people with disabilities. Prospect Meadow Farm currently employs 80 people, ranging in age from 16 to 70, many with disabilities.

“Every day they’re able to come here be supported by trained professionals while also doing something that matters that’s meaningful and then once you add that check component in there too that allows them to live an even broader life outside of just this program,” said Shawn Robinson Director of Prospect Meadow Farm

Housing and Economic Development Secretary Secretary Mike Kennealy, along with other local leaders were in attendance to celebrate this new capital grant. The money will go to a new fully equipped kitchen, extra space for the farm’s pre vocational program, an outdoor covered pavilion for people working on the farm, and 10 to 12 new jobs.

With the state funding the people who work there say that this is going to make a real impact on what they do every single day, Tracy Liddell who works on the farm told 22News, “Last year was really cold and we didn’t have a place to keep warm but this year we’re gonna have a place to keep warm and still work hard.”

They are still raising money for these upgrades, to donate visit ServiceNet.org.