GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County Fairgrounds will be having a haunted walk-through beginning Friday.

On Friday and Saturday, the Franklin County Fairgrounds will be having an indoor haunted walk-through in two buildings. There will be live actors dressed up, scary props, animated scare scenes, as well as visual acts during the walk.

This event will also take place the weekend of October 28-29. Besides the walk-through, there will also be a glow paint tent, concession stand, and Trunk or Treat on October 29.

All ages are welcome to attend, with a $5.00 entry fee. Anyone under the age of eight can get in for free. The haunted walk will take place at the Franklin county fairgrounds on wisdom way in Greenfield from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.