Hawlemont Regional School closed due to staffing shortage Monday

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to staffing shortages, the Hawlemont Regional School will be closed on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mohawk Trail/Hawlemont Regional School Districts Superintendent Sheryl Stanton, the school is closed Monday and will be assessing the staffing issue for Tuesday. The closure is only in effect for Hawlemont Regional School.

The school located on 10 School Street has eight teachers, 15 specialists, eight paraprofessionals and three support staff members.