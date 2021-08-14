Hawley rollover leaves one injured

HAWLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A car rollover in Hawley late Friday afternoon left one person injured.

According to Shelburne Falls Fire Department, one car rolled over on Labelle Rd in Hawley around 5 p.m. Friday. Massachusetts State Police and Hawley Fire and EMS responded to the accident. Authorities at the incident report that the car’s engine compartment caught fire as crews worked to rescue a person from the back of the car.

The road was cleared shortly after the accident with one person being sent to Baystate Franklin Medical Center with minor injuries. Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the accident.