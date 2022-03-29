GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Police, firefighters and Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Hazmat Team are evaluating an incident involving a mixture of cleaning supplies at the Days Inn on Colrain Road.

Those who were in the building were evaluated and cleared as safe by EMS. They were let go without hospitalization. The Greenfield Fire Department says the general public’s health is safe.

To be sure the area is safe, crews will remain at the hotel for an extra hour until all potential hazards are dismissed as being safe. All possibilities of hazardous conditions will be determined.