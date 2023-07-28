GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Repairs are taking place along Route 2 in Gill after storms washed out a portion of the roadway.
Greenfield Police Lieutenant Todd Dodge told 22News that heavy equipment arrived on Friday to repair the eastbound side of Route 2 in Gill leading into Factory Hollow which is just west of Adams Road and east from the Gill Montague Bridge.
Last Friday, July 21, heavy rain and flash floods caused a section of Route 2 in Gill to erode. Eastbound traffic will be detoured around this area by utilizing I-91 northbound to Route 10 Northbound (Exit 50A) to Route 63 South, where it will rejoin Route 2 eastbound in Erving, according to MassDOT.
