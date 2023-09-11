GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Last weekend’s Franklin County Fair suffered financial loss after heavy rain impacted the fair’s turnout.

Steve DeJoy, Entertainment Director for the fair said they estimate about a 35% loss in revenue, after they had to close the fair early on Friday night. They also canceled that night’s monster truck show.

He added that Saturday still did very well, despite the weather impacting the weekend’s event, “Our operating budget will probably be a little less and we will make do with what we have but we will promise to bring our fairgoers the absolute best fair we possibly can.”

DeJoy adds that they are planning ahead in the event of bad weather next year.