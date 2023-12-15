GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield’s Health Department is encouraging residents and surrounding communities to mask up, as COVID-19 is at a high-risk level.

Greenfield, Montague, Deerfield, and Sunderland are now at a high-risk level for COVID-19, according to the City of Greenfield, as the new JN.1 variant has emerged. JN.1 was first detected back in September 2023 in the United States and has been detected in 11 other countries, says the CDC.

The CDC evaluates the risk of community spread of Covid-19 on a county-by-county basis each week. Their “low,” “medium,” and “high” community levels are used to serve as guidance for mask-wearing and other precautions.

The CDC recommends that people at a high-risk level wear a high-quality mask or respirator, especially if they are at high risk for severe illness. Spending time outdoors or having ventilation inside your home can be a preventative measure as well as increasing the distance between yourself and others.

Following the correct procedures is especially important as the holidays are approaching, as this is the time when the number of cases rises.

Symptoms of COVID-19

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

At-home tests are available if you are dealing with any symptoms. Look into receiving the new COVID-19 booster shot, which is designed to lessen the severity of Omicron variants like J.1. Free at-home tests can be ordered from the federal government at covid.gov/tests.