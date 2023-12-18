SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several members of police, fire, and a rescue team were called in to help rescue a hiker stranded on Mount Sugarloaf in South Deerfield Sunday afternoon.

According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, crews were called at around 1:30 p.m. for a stranded hiker. Additional resources were sent in to assist due to the conditions reported by the hiker including a drone operated by Greenfield police.

Once the hiker was found between Sugarloaf and North Sugarloaf, the Western Mass Regional Technical Rescue Team used ropes to descend and recover the hiker. No injuries were reported.

South Deerfield Fire District

Members from the following agencies assisted:

Deerfield Police Department

South County EMS

Western Mass Regional Technical Rescue Team

Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR)

Greenfield Fire Department

Greenfield Police Department

South Deerfield Department

Shelburne Control Regional Dispatch