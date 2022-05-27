DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The unofficial start to summer is the official start to the summer tourism season.

They’re already seeing signs of that in Deerfield. 22News stopped by the Deerfield Inn in Historic Deerfield to see how busy they are this holiday weekend.

And, the Inn is sold out for the long weekend as guests come from all over to enjoy what Franklin County has to offer.

In fact, starting mid-April Historic Deerfield was able to open the vast majority of their buildings. This will be their first summer since the pandemic for guests to be able to explore much of the rich history our area has to offer.

Their visitor center is just across the street from from the Deerfield Inn. Both are prepared to welcome guests who are looking to to add a little history to their long weekend.

Laurie McDonald the Inn Keeper at Deerfield Inn, told 22News, “We have celebrations of graduations but, also just tourism in general, guests wanting to be out and about.”

Maddy Benjamin Visitor Services Manager of Historic Deerfield said, “A holiday weekend is a great opportunity for folks to come out and see the museum. It really gives the time to breathe and relax and see as much of it as they can.”

This summer they’re expected to bring in live music events on the patio of the Deerfield Inn.

Also in Historic Deerfield they’re holding their summer strolls in June and July.