DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Historic Deerfield is hosting its first wreath-making workshop on Monday at the Deerfield Community Center.

Historic Deerfield will be decorating the doors of the Village with hand-crafted holiday wreaths that are being created by volunteers of the open-air museum. The wreaths will be hung on doors of the historic homes on Main Street by volunteer Bill Fennessy, who will be dressed up as Santa’s Elf.

Sixty volunteers will help create wreaths in order to hang them on 35 buildings at 59 locations in the Village. The different volunteers include Girls Scout Troops, a homeschooling family, and residents from Greenleaves Retirement Community.

The wreaths will be hung on the doors on Thursday, December 1st at 9:30 a.m. The largest wreath that will be created will be six feet in diameter and will be hung at the Flynt Center.

Monday’s workshop will begin from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Deerfield Community Center. Other workshop days include Tuesday, November 29th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, November 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.